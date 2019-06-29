Ellsworth school hosts Robert Browning Hall celebration

Community bands from all over the state came together today to honor the music of Robert Browning Hall.

At Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School bands performed tributes to R.B. Hall on his day of remembrance.

Both amateurs and professionals performed at the event.

"There's bands here from all over the state. We have some up from the Portland area. There's actually a band, the new horizons band that is actually playing right now that is a band of people who maybe haven't played since high school or are beginners or training a new instrument," said Coordinator Marleina Ford.

A total of 14 bands were present at Saturday's event.

The day ended with the opportunity for anyone to take stage and perform there favorites of R.B. Hall.