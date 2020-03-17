Ellsworth restaurants trying to make best of COVID-19 situation

Some Ellsworth restaurant owners are trying to make the best of these difficult times.

It's hard to stay open with government recommendations to cap gatherings at 10 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The owners in Ellsworth met this past weekend to discuss how to move forward.

Many are still serving customers - but only offering take out options.

“These things change day to day and minute to minute,” said Union River Lobster Pot owner Brian Langley. “People are really trying to accommodate both their help and their guests. Also, to provide services to people. As you are out there - it might be a good night for pizza.”

Pat's Pizza is among those offering take out.

Radio station Star 97.7 is working with the restaurants to air daily updates.

If you are wondering about a restaurant - you are urged to call to see what if anything they are offering.

