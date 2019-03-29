Ellsworth restaurant rallying around employees who lost home in fire

An apartment building fire in Ellsworth Thursday left multiple people without a home.

Efforts are underway by a local business to help those affected.

"They lost everything. They totally lost everything," said General Manager of Finelli Pizzeria, Derrick Baker.

Oak Street in Ellsworth was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon as crews battled a fire at an apartment building.

We're told everyone inside made it out safely, but the building has significant damage.

Now, efforts are underway by a local restaurant to help those impacted, including three people who work there.

Derrick Baker is the General Manager at Finelli Pizzeria in Ellsworth.

He started a GoFundMe page and shared it to their Facebook followers, hoping to alleviate some of the stress on his coworkers.

"Our customers are sharing our post on Facebook trying to keep the awareness up. I just ask that if anybody has the ability to, go to that Go Fund Me and try and donate if you can. Share the page if you can't. Just get the word out about it. I want to get these guys back into a house as soon as possible," said Baker.

He says the business community has been a big help, too.

"The local businesses around have been showing their support, sharing our post, and offering up donations here and there," said Baker.

Baker says the three have not worked at the restaurant long, but they are still part of their family.

He says he's willing to do what he can to get them settled into a new place.

"They're really good hard workers, and to see everything that they've worked for over this last summer just, it's not okay with me, and it's not okay with the owners," explained Baker. "Things can always be replaced. I'm just glad everyone made it out okay."