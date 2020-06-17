Ellsworth resident accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

An Ellsworth man is behind bars, charged with gross sexual assault for the alleged abuse of a 14-year-old girl.

Ellsworth Police say Wayne Rameau, 37, recently moved there from Sorrento.

The alleged incident happened in Ellsworth, but officials believe the abuse was ongoing for about five years in at least three states.

Additional charges are expected.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services are also assisting with the investigation.

Rameau's bail is set at $100,000 dollars cash.

