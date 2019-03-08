Ellsworth police arrest two teens for conspiracy to commit murder

Two teenage boys have been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

Ellsworth police charged a 14-year-old from Ellsworth and a 16-year-old from Brewer.

Ellsworth school officials told police about threats of violence made in a Facebook chat group.

Police say the 14-year-old is on probation for an unrelated offense last year.

Both boys are being held at the Charleston Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say there may be further charges and arrests. The investigation continues.