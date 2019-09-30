Ellsworth man who killed wife on Christmas Day continues to push for new trial

An Ellsworth man who beat his wife to death on Christmas Day is scheduled to return a Bangor courtroom Tuesday in a fight for a new trial.

36-year-old Christopher Saenz was found guilty in 2015 of murdering his wife, Hilary, in their home in 2013.

He was sentenced to 47 years in prison.

Saenz claims his legal counsel was ineffective.

His new lawyer says Saenz was advised by his former lawyer not to take a plea deal.

Tuesday marks the third day of testimony in his post conviction review.

Two other hearings were held in July and August.