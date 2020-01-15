Ellsworth man sentenced for robbing two Bangor banks in a week

An Ellsworth man who robbed two Bangor banks in less than a week has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

28-year-old Timothy Myers appeared in federal court in Bangor Wednesay after pleading guilty in June.

He was also ordered to pay more than $1,600 in restitution.

Police say in December of 2018, Myers robbed the TD Bank branch on Stillwater Avenue.

Court documents say he handed the teller a note that said, "Give me the money or I shoot."

The note also said no dye on the money and $1,000.

Five days later, on the day after Christmas, Myers robbed Key Bank on Bangor Mall Boulevard.

Court documents say he wrote a note to the teller similar to the first one.

Police say surveillance images released from the first robbery gave them a clear picture of Myers who was already on probation for forgery and theft.