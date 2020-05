An Ellsworth man has died following an early-morning car crash.

It happened on Winkumpaugh Road in Ellsworth a little after 12:30 this morning.

Police say the driver 51-year-old Mark Webber left the road, hit an embankment and was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials say Webber died at the scene.

We're told he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.