Ellsworth man dies as a result of motorcycle crash

An Ellsworth man died from injuries suffered in a crash that happened last weekend.

47-year-old Harry Moore was driving his motorcycle on the Toddy Pond Road in Surry when he left the roadway.

His bike hit the ditch around noon that day and went airborne.

They say Moore was awake and talking to officers at the crash scene but died later that night at a hospital.

Authorities say it was extremely windy during the time of the crash and Moore told police a large gust of wind blew him off the road.

11 people have died in motorcycle crashes in Maine so far this year.