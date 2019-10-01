Ellsworth man convicted of killing his wife testifies in Bangor

An Ellsworth man convicted of killing his wife in their home on Christmas day 2013 was in court Tuesday.

36-year-old Christopher Saenz is serving a 47-year sentence for beating his wife to death but he claims his legal team was ineffective.

Tuesday in court he said if he'd known he could have entered a no contest plea instead of a guilty plea, he might have done so.

He says his lawyers, Jeff Toothaker and Robert Van Horn, did not explain that to him.

Toothaker also testified Tuesday saying he felt they worked hard for Saenz and explained everything to him.

He also said Saenz said he would not take a plea deal if it meant pleading guilty.

"He's not opposed to having to serve time and we will assess circumstances as they come but I think he said we would have strongly considered a plea resolution that didn't involve him having to admit to his kids that he killed his mother," said his current attorney, Jeff Silverstein.

The prosecution declined to speak with us.

In regards to a possible 30-year deal, the state recalled a recorded phone call of Saenz saying he wouldn't take that.

This was the third day of testimony.

The ruling on this post-conviction review isn't expected for several months.