Ellsworth man admits to robbing two Bangor banks in December

A man accused of robbing two Bangor banks in less than a week has pleaded guilty.

27-year-old Timothy Myers appeared in federal court in Bangor Wednesday.

Police say in December he robbed the TD Bank branch on Stillwater Avenue.

Court documents say he handed the teller a note that said "Give the money or I shoot." The note also said, "No dye, $1,000."

Myers is charged with robbing Key Bank on Bangor Mall Boulevard five days later.

Court documents say in that case a note to the teller said "Money now or I shoot."

Police say surveillance images released from the first robbery gave them a clear picture of Myers, who was already on probation for forgery and theft.

