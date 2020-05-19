Ellsworth library to hold grocery store tour nutrition education virtual event

Are you running out of recipe ideas at home?

Choosing healthy food while sticking to a budget can be challenging.

That’s why the Ellsworth Public Library is hosting a virtual workshop with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP-Ed

The one hour session will take participants on a tour of the grocery covering how to choose healthy and inexpensive produce, meat, canned goods and more.

Participants will also receive an informational booklet and a $10 Hannaford gift card in the mail.

Nicole Gurreri, a nutrition educator with Maine SNAP-Ed says the event should have something for everyone. “Since it’s during this pandemic time we’ll definitely dive into how to use other food resources in the community. How to utilize things from the food pantry and other ways people might be accessing food. There’s always a lot of time for discussion.”

Abby Morrow, Community Engagement Librarian at Ellsworth Public Library says it's one of many programs the library is running.

“We’ve been trying to take some of the programs that we love to offer our patrons in person when we’re able to and make a transition to online platforms. We’ve done everything from book clubs to trivia nights and workshops like this one coming up with Nicole.”

The event is scheduled for this Thursday at 11AM.

Participants must pre-register by sending an email to nicole.gurreri@healthyacadia.org

The library will begin its reopening process June 1st with curbside pickup.

More information can be found on their facebook page or website.