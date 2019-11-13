Ellsworth elects new City Council Chair

Ellsworth City Council has a new Council Chair.

Dale Hamilton was elected during a meeting at City Hall.

He's said he's excited about his new position and will work to make sure the community knows why and how decisions were made by the council.

He also wants to encourage more people to get involved in this process.

City Council Chair, Hamilton said, "We have a great city here. We have opportunities to improve it while also paying attention to how much we spend and the taxes that people pay."

"Everybody sitting at the table is there for the right reason which is to make Ellsworth an even better place. I'm confident going forward that there's a lot of good things in Ellsworth's future."

Also part of Wednesday's meeting - welcoming two newly elected councilors and one re-elected councilor.

Robert Miller, Michelle Kaplan, and Marc Blanchette took the oath of office.