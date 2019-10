A 40-year-old Mexican restaurant in Ellsworth has shut it doors.

The Mex closed this week. In a Facebook post, the owners said it was time to turn a new page in their lives.

Bruce Wardwell opened The Mex in 1979. The restaurant marked four decades in business this summer.

The owners say they will still sell The Mex hot sauce and fajita mix. Customers can order that by mail.

The building on Main Street is also up for sale.