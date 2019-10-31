Ellsworth city leaders share thoughts on recent restaurant closures

Four Ellsworth restaurants have closed their doors within the last month.

City leaders say there's no need for alarm.

Executive Director of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce, Gretchen Wilson says, "They are all restaurants. That is one of the hardest businesses to maintain and keep open in this area."

Mi Sombrero, Sidelines, The Turtle and The Mex have all closed their doors.

Wilson says, "Quite frankly, all for very different reasons."

Some of these restaurants have only been opened a year while others have been around for 40.

Ellsworth City Manager David Cole says, "The restaurant industry is cyclical. There's a lot of turnover and if restaurants are going to shut down it's not uncommon to be at the end of the summer season."

One of the issues is seasonal demand and a fluctuating need for staff.

Wilson says, "I think it's just a tough business. It's a tough business climate and we are in an area that is absolutely slammed with tourism and people wanting to go out to eat. It's so difficult to maintain the number of employees you need to keep going."

City leaders say just because these few businesses have had to close their doors doesn't mean there isn't opportunity.

Cole says, "Ellsworth is growing. New housing. New jobs being created. It's a great market and it's a good opportunity for a new Mexican restaurant given some of the recent closures."

Wilson says, "I don't think that because four restaurants have closed at the end of the season in Ellsworth, Maine that we are in any kind of a downturn."

The Chamber of Commerce encourages new businesses to reach out and ask for help.

Wilson says, "The Chamber is really good at helping new businesses get a business plan, be able to have somebody to mentor them and have another business to connect with."

The former Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill has already been bought by the Tradewinds that it is connected to.

They have plans of expanding into that section and creating a coffee bar for their customers.

As for the other spaces, the City Manager says they are in prime locations and looking for new owners.