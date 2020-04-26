Ellsworth cancer center offers services on webcam

The Beth Wright Cancer Center is taking the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to provide more services online.

They've considered it for years but now are offering support services for cancer patients through zoom.

They also offer programs like yoga and other meditation services with a zoom instructor.

With many of their patients living in different rural areas of the state, they view this as a great alternative for many folks, even after the pandemic.

"I think we've been finding out that people are adaptable. We've wanted to do more Zoom programs since we started the online support group. We needed this type of kick in the pants maybe to offer them and then people I think needed this type of opportunity to realize that this could be an excellent way of getting services and support," said Executive Director Michael Reisman.

Reisman added that they hope to continue to add a wider variety of programs and services via zoom.