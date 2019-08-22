Ellsworth cafe' and store features Filipino food

Filipino infused food is what you'll find at Josie's Country Store in Ellsworth.

Josie Muir and her husband opened the Surry Road store a little more than a year ago.

Now, customers count on dishes such as Chicken Adobo {AH-DOUGH-BOH} and Lumpia {LOU-PEE-AH}.

Joy Hollowell takes us there.

A family that cooks together, stays together.

Josie Muir lives by that motto. She and her husband, David opened Josie's Country Store and Cafe' in Ellsworth a little more than a year ago. Just about everyone who works here is related.

"When we first opened, we were already busy," says Josie Martin. "And I said, Oh, I can't wait for wintertime so I can take a break. It never happened."

Josie grew up in the Philippines. She met her husband when they both worked on U.S. Navy ships.

"I met him before I went on deployment, and next thing I know, we end up getting married in three months," she says.

Josie already had more than 15 years of food service experience when she opened this place.

"I've been in Vietnam a couple of times, been in Guam many, many times," she says, "I've been in Dubai many, many times. So food is more like my passion."

Josie's menu features a mix of comfort food and Filipino flair.

"You got bbq today?" a customer asks Josie''s daughter, Kristina.

"Yes," she answers, "that's our special."

"This is one of the favorite appetizers," explains Josie, taking us to a smoking charcoal grill on their front desk. "They call it Filipino pork bbq."

Josie's mother, Linda, is known for her meat sticks. 200 of them sold out in two hours the first time they were offered.

Son J.R. keeps the grill going for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Daughter Kristina is the pizza maker, baker, and server.

David prides himself on the more than 400 varieties of beer housed in the cellar. There's also beer on tap and wine offered with deck dining out back.

"We have a lot of tourists that come back from last year," says Josie. "They keep saying, Oh, we are back. And I don't even remember them, but they keep saying, we're back."

Patrick Kodian lives just down the street. He says he eats breakfast here two or three times a week.

And he's not the only one. A steady stream of locals come by the store daily for grab and go sandwiches.

Josie's Country Store is open seven days a week. The Muirs are doing their best to make it work saying they owe it to their loyal customers.

"We're very, very thankful and pleased that they've really supported us here," says Josie.

For more information on Josie's Country Store and Cafe' including their daily specials, you can log onto their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/josiescountrystoreandcafe/

