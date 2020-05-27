Ellsworth businesses now featuring signs to help safely re-open

​A team in Ellsworth has found a way to protect customers and allow businesses to safely re-open.

The organization "The Heart of Ellsworth" and a variety of owners and community members are working on the project.

They are placing two signs on the front of all businesses in downtown Ellsworth.

One sign has the state’s voluntary COVID-19 Prevention badge and the new phrase “Stay wEllsworth.”

The second sign will help customers know what shopping options are available, based on if they are wearing a mask or not.

“It helps to navigate both behavior and also create a sense of unified safety here in downtown. Sort of guiding people to participate in best practices along with the CDC guidelines.”

Businesses owners in Ellsworth can find a printable version of the signs at heartofellsworth.org.