Ellsworth area businesses and individuals honored at annual event

Ellsworth area businesses and individuals were honored at an Annual Awards Night.

The event put on by the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses and individuals who have done a lot for the community.

Roughly 400 people were in attendance to celebrate the award winners.

The community voted for Jackie Wycoff as their Citizen of the Year.

And this year's Top Drawer award was given to NAPA Auto Parts.

Matthew Boles, President of Coastal Auto Parts says, "We're a family owned business. My entire family has lived in Ellsworth, born and raised so, to be recognized by the community that we love so much is a huge honor."

Gretchen Wilson, Executive Director of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce says, "When you are in business and everything comes at you, particularly in our area where it's feast or famine and once June hits everybody is on screech because of our tourist season...to celebrate what people do right and what people do good and what people do well is really really important."

To learn more about the chamber visit ellsworthchamber.org.