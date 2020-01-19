Ellsworth Public Library wants to help people be active, happy in winter

Keeping your body moving and your mind in a good mood can be harder to do in the winter.

But the Ellsworth Public Library wants to help you out.

The library will be hosting four free exercise classes to help people active this winter. The classes will be on Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Tai Chi with Nina Zeldin is set for January 25. Essentrics® Apprentice Class with Wendy Lessard, LMT will be February 15. Yoga with Machelle LaHaye wis scheduled for February 22. Pilates with Charlotte Clews will be March 28.

Because of the popularity, an additional class time may be added, too.

This programming is made possible through a grant from the National Library of Medicine in conjunction with Healthy Acadia. Space is limited and registration is required. All materials for the classes will be provided.

To sign up, call the library at 667-6363 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.net.

The library and Acadia Integrative Medicine are also partnering to present "Stay Happy this Winter" Thursday, January 23 at 6 p.m.

Dr. Christy Seed will share information about Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and different ways to treat it. The talk will focus on the benefits of light therapy and the importance of Vitamin D and exercise during the winter months. A brief Q&A will follow.

The library now offers two light therapy lamps for patrons to check out and one lamp for library use. Recommended usage is 20-30 minutes per day. Always consult your physician before starting a light therapy program. You can call the library for more information.