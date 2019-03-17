Open house will allow folks to learn more about Ellsworth organizations

The city of Ellsworth, the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Ellsworth Public Library invite neighbors and newcomers to the Ellsworth Public Library for the second annual Ellsworth Open House coming up this week. Abby Morrow from the Ellsworth Public Library stopped by our TV5 studio Sunday morning to talk about the event.

The second annual Ellsworth Open House on Wednesday, March 20 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. will allow folks to learn more about the array of organizations and services in the Ellsworth area. This event will be free of charge and open to the public. A variety of local businesses and organizations will be represented and complimentary refreshments will be served courtesy of Josie's Country Store, Patti Cakes, and Aroma Joe's. A quorum of City Councilors and Library Trustees may be present, but no business will be conducted.

Each attendee will receive a welcome bag with information from the participating organizations, limit of one per family. Attendees can enter to win a door prize comprising donations from participating organizations, including Ellsworth Adult Education, The Grand Auditorium, and Frenchman Bay Conservancy. The Ellsworth American will provide free copies of the paper, while supplies last.

Children of all ages are invited stop by the picture book room anytime during the event to listen to a story about neighborhoods and make a craft to take home.

Snow Date: Wednesday, March 27 from 4-6 p.m. at Ellsworth Public Library