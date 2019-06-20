Ellsworth Mexican restaurant celebrates milestone

Owner of the Mex in Ellsworth, said, "Working nights when I was teaching, I was working 7 days a week anyway and I was working in construction all summer. 70 hours a week."

Bruce Wardwell decided he needed to be his own boss. He added, "I thought, I'm working this much, I should be working for myself."

That thought combined with a love for Mexico and Mexican food sparked an idea. Be the owner of the Mex in Ellsworth.

General Manager, Aziza Donna Daigle said, "He really brought more than just food. He brought the culture."

It's been around since 1979. Kaili Wardwell added, "My father has put some great values in with this restaurant and it's just amazing. I'm super proud."

A lot has changed in 40 years. Daigle said the food is "more Americanized dishes so that it appeals to all people so if you don't like Mexican per se you can come in and still get a good meal. That being said we also still have all the traditional recipes."

The menu design has too. Bruce Wardwell added, "I didn't have any money. So, the girls who worked for me, I had them do these in calligraphy."

History not only lies in the business itself but the decorations too.

Kaili said, "Each year, we'd bring something new back from Mexico to decorate and make it actually feel like you're in Mexico."

40 days for 40 years. For the next couple of weeks, the restaurant is celebrating and you can join in too!

Daigle said, "Flashback to the original menus, specials, different drink specials and bringing out some new menu items."

The Mex is open 7 days a week.

For more information head to their Facebook page: facebook.com/TheMexOfficial/