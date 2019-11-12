Ellsworth Library will begin charging for library cards

The Ellsworth Public Library primarily serves residents in 18 towns and requires nearly $700,000 a year to stay open.

"If you live in a town that does not provide funding directly to the Ellsworth Public Library, then starting July 1st, you will need to pay $25 per year for a library card. After that it'll be $30," said Amy Wisehart, the library's director.

The city of Ellsworth has carried their funding needs for years, but the library still requires additional funds from neighboring towns and through donations.

Recently a growing list of towns have chosen to stop funding the library, putting it in a tight bind.

"We would prefer not to charge for cards, and were hoping that the towns that we serve will provide the funding that we are requesting so that we don't have to charge for cards," said Wisehart.

One of the towns the library is hoping to get additional funding from is the town of Franklin. And to do so they've been getting signatures from residents so the issue can show up on the 2020 town meeting warrant.

"It's a funding imbalance issue, and so we want to provide access to everyone who uses the library. But we also need to get fair payment for those services and certainly these small towns couldn't have their own full service library so we're happy to provide those services as long as we get some funding in exchange," said Wisehart.

The library will be hosting a public forum Wednesday night at 6 to answer any questions about the funding changes.

