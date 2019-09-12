Summit Project Honor Case unveiled at Ellsworth ceremony

Paying respect to those who lost their lives on 9/11, bringing awareness to the Summit Project and honoring first responders. That's why community members, Gold Star Families, and those who protect us gathered under one roof in Ellsworth.

The Ellsworth Elks Lodge held a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

As part of the ceremony, Gold Star Families cut the ribbon to the Summit Project Honor Case. There are 22 memorial stones which honor Maine service men and women who died while serving our country.

Joelle Ingalls, Summit Project Board Member, said, "It's always a big fear that loved ones will be forgotten. What we try to do is make sure that we honor those that have been lost, honor our families left behind and really honor the first responders and the people that come to our aid when someone needs."

If you would like to see the honor case, it will be at the Ellsworth Elks Lodge for two months. Please call Crystal Dow at 266-2422 to set up a time to view it.

The Summit Project has an upcoming event at the end of September that you can be part of. For further details use this link: https://thesummitproject.org/tsp-at-anp/

For general information about The Summit Project, visit https://thesummitproject.org/