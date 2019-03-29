Ellsworth Community Presentation to focus on suicide prevention and response

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Maine will be hosting a free community presentation on suicide prevention and response next week.

Greg Marley, the Clinical Director of NAMI-Maine will be conducting the presentation at the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle school on Monday.

He has over 25 years of experience in the mental health field and says now more than ever, we need to know what we can do to support our community.

In the presentation Marley will talk about grief following a suicide and how to care for ourselves and our children in the aftermath of such a tragedy.

The event is from six to eight...everyone is invited to attend.