Ellsworth City Councilors vote to send reopening letter to Governor Mills

Ellsworth City Councilors voted unanimously Monday night to send a letter to Governor Mills.

Ellsworth's City Council Chair says they want to work with her on a reopening plan that could better suit their community.

We're told they've received a lot of concerns about how this pandemic is taking a toll on the local economy.

The letter talks about how to get businesses back up and running while safety measures stay in place.

"If we do not have a change in this phase in the approach we will have people who will lose their livelihood. We will have people who will be permanently impacted for many years to come,” City Council Chair Dale Hamilton.

Dale Hamilton says another worry is what could happen to Maine’s tourism industry.

Especially if the 14-day quarantine stays in place by the time this season rolls around.

We're told people have already canceled their reservations throughout the area after the governor's plan came out.