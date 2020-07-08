Ellsworth City Councilors to vote on proposed $100,000 budget cut to library

​Ellsworth City Councilors will be meeting tomorrow to discuss the proposed 100,000 dollar cut to the Ellsworth Public Library.

Last month the councilors made the decision to reduce the city’s share of the library budget by about 20%.

They still have to take a final vote on the issue.

About 85% of the library budget comes from the city.

Before the meeting community members will be gathering at 5 o'clock outside city hall to show support for the library.

Some are concerned this budget cut would be detrimental to the library.

Carrie Kutny says, “My friends and I raised our kids here and the thought that that may not be available for upcoming generations. I happen to be a teacher at Ellsworth High School and so we see students come here after school. They use the library. To have all of the budget short fall, fall on the back of the library seems very unfair and nearsighted. Foolish even.”

Councilors have discussed having surrounding towns to pay more for services since those residents also use the library.