Ellsworth Public Library preparing for $100,000 budget cut

Staff at the Ellsworth Public Library are trying to figure out how to manage a 100-thousand dollar budget cut.

Ellsworth City councilors made the decision last week to reduce the city's share of the library budget by about 20-percent.

Councilors discussed having surrounding towns to pay more for services since those residents also use the library.

About 85 percent of the library budget comes from the city.

The library is already set to put into place a non-resident fee starting October 1st, but the rate hasn't been decided.

Amy Wisehart says, “Certainly recognize the funding disparities however residents in Ellsworth will also be negatively impacted by these budget cuts. That means we have to cut hours, cut services. In an economic downturn libraries are needed more than ever.”

The council is expected to take a final vote on the overall city budget next month.