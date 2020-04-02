Ellsworth City Council takes action to make sure residents are safe amid coronavirus concerns

The Ellsworth City Council is taking action to make sure their residents are safe amid coronavirus concerns.

(MGN)

An emergency ordinance was passed 6 to 1 Thursday night prohibiting "renting, letting, or advertising for rent or lease of units" in short term rentals. Those include bed and breakfasts, motels and hotels too.

This does not apply to essential workers and those taking care of family members.

This is in effect until the end of the month.

Dale Hamilton said, "Taking the recommendation seriously and this is just further support to say to our residents thanking for doing that. To the businesses that have closed their doors thank you for doing that. What we're doing is we are going to help you get back up and running as quickly as possible because this action will help move this faster while keeping people safe."

A resolution was also passed asking people to stay where they are.

City councilors are encouraging non-residents or those from out of state who come to the city to self-quarantine for 14 days.

More information can be found on the city's website - https://www.ellsworthmaine.gov/covid/