Ellsworth City Council discusses new proposal amid talk of potential library budget cuts

Ellsworth is considering making budget cuts to its public library.

They met with the Ellsworth Public Library Board of Trustees on Thursday night at a workshop meeting.

Ellsworth City Council Chair, Dale Hamilton, says a new proposal introduced on Thursday night suggested taking funds from the city's fund balance.

Basically, the fund balance is tax dollars left over from previous years that could help supplement this year's library budget.

People gathered outside city hall before the meeting to show disapproval of the proposed $100,000 cut to the library's budget.

It appears everyone is on board with the new proposal.

Hamilton said, "Instead of asking the library to cut that $100,000 which would've been some positions and things like that they won't have to make any reductions we are basically providing the funding to keep all that intact."

Ronald Fortier, Board of Trustee Chair, said,

"Best interest of not only the library but the library patrons. The customer. And in the best interest of the taxpayers of the city of Ellsworth."

The council will take a final vote on the overall city budget on July 20th.