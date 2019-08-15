Ellsworth Antique Show back at Woodlawn

It's said to be the longest-running show of its kind in the country, and it's in full swing right now.

The Ellsworth Antique Show at the Woodlawn Museum is a great place to hunt for treasures.

Joshua Torrance, Executive Director of Woodlawn, said, "I like to say 'Happy Antique Show!"'

Since 1937 this summertime tradition has been going on in Ellsworth and with it comes a more than just beautiful pieces- it brings a community.

Torrance said, "It's such an exciting week for us as an institution. We work literally all year round to plan it and execute it. And our dealer friends from all around the world come. And it is like a family reunion week."

"Organizers tell me there are two things are the heart of this show: the dealers and the items that they bring."

"31 dealers from across the country and even from across the pond. We have an incredible group of dealers that are very knowledgeable, friendly and enthusiastic to share with you the things they have brought and what they have brought is incredible. There's such a broad range and diversity of material here that you can enjoy," added Torrance.

Jane Johnston, said, "We don't miss this antique show." Phillip Johnston added, "No, we've been coming for at least a decade, if not longer. And there's always wonderful variety."

For Jane and Phillip Johnston the summer just isn't complete without coming to the show.

"The objects are unique and they have often a lot of historical significance."

Richard LaVigne, said, "It's truly remarkable that you'd think this was put together in under 48 hours."

This event goes even further. The people who come here are supporting the Woodlawn Museum.

LaVigne said, "I just think that it's one of the finest shows that we have the good fortune to be invited to participate in and we are looking forward already to coming back next season."

The show runs through the weekend.

Other events take place during it.

Admission is $15 including a tour of the Black House or $12 for show and special events only.

Proceeds benefit Woodlawn School Programs.

For more information, visit, https://woodlawnmuseum.com/event/antiques-show-2018-copy/