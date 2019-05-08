Elementary school principal charged with drunk driving

Police say the principal of the elementary school in Strong has been charged with drunk driving.

61-year-old Brenda Sue Dwiggins of Farmington told the Sun Journal that she issued a verbal and written apologies to the school board, superintendent and community following the incident.

Farmington police say an officer made the arrest Friday night stopping Dwiggins because of a defective headlight.

The officer became suspicious that she'd been drinking and performed a field sobriety test.

She's due in court next month.