Elementary school principal charged with drunk driving

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - Police say the principal of the elementary school in Strong has been charged with drunk driving.
61-year-old Brenda Sue Dwiggins of Farmington told the Sun Journal that she issued a verbal and written apologies to the school board, superintendent and community following the incident.
Farmington police say an officer made the arrest Friday night stopping Dwiggins because of a defective headlight.
The officer became suspicious that she'd been drinking and performed a field sobriety test.
She's due in court next month.