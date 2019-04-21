Elementary school in Rockland to open Monday after break-in

Classes will go on as normal at South Elementary School in Rockland on Monday, after a break-in over the weekend.

Someone broke windows and doors, leaving behind damage that needed to be repaired before students were back on campus.

Administrators said Saturday that they planned to close the campus. But on Sunday they thanked their custodial staff and quick response from Pen Bay Glass Company for making it possible to open Monday.

Here is the full statement:

"We are pleased to announce that after an outstanding effort by our custodial staff and an unexpectedly fast response from Pen Bay Glass Company, we will be able to open the South School Campus for classes on Monday. Thank you all for your efforts, and thank you, community members, for your offers of assistance. We want you to know that parents whose students had their medication stolen will be contacted as soon as practical, and again feel free to contact the school tomorrow."