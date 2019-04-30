Electric car charging stations available at Cross Insurance Center

Electric car charging stations are now available at the Cross Center in Bangor.

Emera Maine, the City of Bangor, and the Cross Center have teamed up to provide them.

They're free to use.

Each station lets two electric vehicles charge at the same time.

"This is a great amenity for our guests who come near and far to our concerts, meetings, anything in our arena, especially our convention center for folks to plug in and enjoy a show here or a meeting and get their car charged. So it is a great green initiative as well."

The charging stations are available to use now.