Election officials urge voters to turn in absentee ballots ASAP to aid in processing on election night

Ballots will be cast in the primary election next week.

Election officials say the amount of absentee ballots requested is incomparable to years past.

So far, 4,800 absentee ballots have been requested in Bangor alone.

The most they've had in previous primaries, according to the city clerk was just shy of 400.

The state has fulfilled roughly 170,000 absentee ballot requests.

The deadline for an absentee ballot is the end of election day.

But there are many steps towards counting one.

These steps include casting a ballot with its original application and signature of the voter in order to verify one vote per registered voter.

With more absentee votes being cast, we asked if the processing time could push back election results.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says, "That really depends. The Governor also made it easier for towns to request early processing and a lot of towns have asked to process early which means they can take a couple of days before the election and begin going through this process of opening envelopes and getting the ballots cast. The tallies are not run until after 8 p.m. on election night. It remains to be seen how much processing has to be done on election night."

Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin says, "We still have over 2,000 ballots that have not come back and it takes a long time to match those up with the applications for those ballots to make sure that everything has been signed and it's good to cast. It's putting us up against the wall trying to get all of that work done before election day."

Though a large volume of absentee voting does mean local clerks could be delayed slightly on election night, Dunlap says he doesn't expect it will be a huge setback.

The city of Bangor has gained approval to start prepping absentee ballots ahead of the election.

So, the earlier the ballots come in, the sooner they can get them verified and ready to cast according to Goodwin.

Goodwin says absentee processing may delay their announcement of unofficial results but they will work as late and quickly as possible for voters.

Dunlap reminds voters that turning in your absentee ballot earlier will help your local clerks process them quicker on election day.

The deadline for requesting one by phone or mail is Thursday.

You can also visit your local clerk's office and pick up one in person through election day.