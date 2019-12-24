Election 2020, filing date for March primary looms

The deadline is arriving for 2020 presidential hopefuls to file to participate in Maine's March primary. Democratic Governor Janet Mills signed a bill earlier this year that changed Maine's nominating process from a caucus to a primary. The Maine Department of the Secretary of State says Monday is the final day for candidates to file a certification to appear on the ballot. The primary is scheduled for March 3.

Candidates need to circulate petitions and submit at least 2,000 signatures of registered voters who are enrolled in their party by 5 p.m. on Monday.