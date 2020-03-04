Elderly woman dies after fire at Gorham assisted living center

An 84-year-old woman has died of injuries suffered in a fire inside her room at the assisted living center in Gorham, where she lived, the Maine Fire Marshal's Office said.

Investigators said a table lamp falling on a bed started the fire.

Lynda Muccino died Wednesday at Maine Medical Center where she had been hospitalized since the Friday night fire at the Gorham House, officials said.

She was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

This is the fifth fire death this year in Maine, officials said.