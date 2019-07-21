Elderly man, woman dead after shooting at Delaware nursing home

Police are investigating the deaths of two at a Delaware nursing home in an incident that has left families scared for their loved ones’ safety.

Officers found an 82-year-old man and 79-year-old woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds at ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington, Del. The victims have not been identified. (Source: KYW/CNN)

For several hours Saturday, families were left waiting for answers when police responded just after 1 p.m. to ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington, Del. Officers found an 82-year-old man and 79-year-old woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims have not been identified.

The nursing home was evacuated, and relatives were told to go to a nearby school. About 30 of them waited for answers until after 6:30 p.m.

"Everybody is worried, and they’re concerned, just like you would be, if there’s an active shooter where your relatives are staying,” said Donna Taylor, who has a relative at the facility.

Now, with news of the shooting, relatives say they feel less secure about their loved ones living at the facility.

“My mom will be [coming] home. If I can get her tonight, we would just take her home,” said concerned relative Arlene Eaddy-Beard.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene. The victims’ causes of death remain under investigation, and autopsies will soon be performed.

A spokesperson for the nursing home says staff is “shocked and saddened by the isolated tragedy.”

“Our thoughts are with our resident’s family. This is a challenging and emotional time for all of us, and we have bereavement representatives in the center working with our staff and patients,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2019 KYW via CNN. All rights reserved.