Elderly man in Cumberland County has died after testing positive for COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported the first death of an individual who had tested positive for the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The man is from Cumberland County and was in his 80's.

Privacy laws prohibit the CDC from releasing more information about that man.

“This is a sad day for the State of Maine. I know I join countless people in extending my condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Our state is a family. And while we mourn the loss of a member of our Maine family today, I find strength and solace in knowing that we will support one another and that, together, we will get through this.”

As of Thursday, 155 Mainers had tested positive, 3,394 negative.

According to the U.S. CDC there have been 994 deaths of individuals in the United States who tested positive for COVID-19.

