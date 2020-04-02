Elderly Lincoln man charged and held on house arrest after alleged shooting of his son

An elderly man in Lincoln is under house arrest after being charged with shooting his son.

Police were called Tuesday afternoon to a home on Camden Drive when someone heard a gunshot.

That's where 86-year-old Gerald McLaughlin he lives with his son.

Police say the gun McLaughlin used had been stolen from a neighbor's vehicle.

McLaughlin's 40-year-old son was shot in the stomach.

He was flown to Bangor with life threatening injuries.

McLaughlin is charged with elevated aggravated assault and theft.

He was released on $2000 bail.