Elder abuse awareness workshops coming to Washington and Hancock counties

Two workshops coming up in October in Calais and Bar Harbor will provide education and awareness of elder abuse.

The first workshop is on Thursday, October 10 from 1-5 PM at Calais First Congregational Church 21 Calais Ave.

The second workshop will be on Thursday, October 17 from 1-5PM at Town Hill Community Hall, 1328 ME-102, Bar Harbor.

These free 4-hour workshop will provide information about the signs of elder abuse, resources available for victims of abuse and their families, and helpful information for reporting cases of neglect and abuse.

There will be a variety of speakers representing Maine's Adult Protective Services, Next Step Domestic Violence Project, Community Caring Collaborative, Legal Services for the Elderly, medical providers, and law enforcement.

Registration is required.

For more information, contact Chris Wolff at 712-8551.