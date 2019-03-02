Elder abuse awareness workshop coming to Belfast

New Hope for Women and the Elder Abuse Institute of Maine are co-hosting a workshop to provide education and awareness of elder abuse, its signs, and resources available to report and respond to cases of abuse.

The workshop will be Thursday, March 21st from 1-5pm at The University of Maine Hutchinson Center located at 80 Belmont Avenue in Belfast.

The event is free. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

For more information, please contact Elder Abuse Institute of Maine at 207/805-3708, or chris @eaime.org