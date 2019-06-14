Elder Abuse Awareness Day highlights ways to protect seniors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - June 15th is Elder Abuse Awareness Day. At least 33,000 cases are reported each year in Maine – 87% of them are committed by a family member.
Image Source: Pixabay / MGN
Red Flags:
• Pressure to sign away your home
• Pressure to sign a POA or co-sign a loan
• Pressure to hand over a credit card or check
How to protect yourself:
• Always talk to a lawyer BEFORE doing any of the above
• Call 1-800-750-5353 or visit Legal Services for the Elderly at www.lsemaine.org
The Maine Office of Securities says 30% financial investment fraud cases involve seniors.
Red Flags:
• High pressure to invest right away
• Deal only offered to a few people
• High return on investment
How to protect yourself:
• Ask lots of questions
• Check before you Invest – call Maine Office of Securities at 1-877-624-8551 or visit investors.maine.gov
• Ask for the free Smart Investor's Checklist