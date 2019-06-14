Elder Abuse Awareness Day highlights ways to protect seniors

June 15th is Elder Abuse Awareness Day. At least 33,000 cases are reported each year in Maine – 87% of them are committed by a family member.

Image Source: Pixabay / MGN

Red Flags:

• Pressure to sign away your home

• Pressure to sign a POA or co-sign a loan

• Pressure to hand over a credit card or check

How to protect yourself:

• Always talk to a lawyer BEFORE doing any of the above

• Call 1-800-750-5353 or visit Legal Services for the Elderly at www.lsemaine.org

The Maine Office of Securities says 30% financial investment fraud cases involve seniors.

Red Flags:

• High pressure to invest right away

• Deal only offered to a few people

• High return on investment

How to protect yourself:

• Ask lots of questions

• Check before you Invest – call Maine Office of Securities at 1-877-624-8551 or visit investors.maine.gov

• Ask for the free Smart Investor's Checklist