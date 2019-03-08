Eileen Molloy talks nutrition and your health with Joy Hollowell

Today we were joined in studio by Eileen Molloy, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and current president of the Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Her mission is to "serve the public through the promotion of optimal nutrition, health and well being, while empowering our members to be leaders in food and nutrition".

She is also the current coordinator of the undergraduate program in nutrition at the University of Maine, but for many years worked as a nutrition counselor, helping people with dietary improvement.

During her interview with Joy Hollowell, she covered a variety of things including the importance of healthy diet, the connection to health, what RDNs and DTRs do as work and the importance of advocacy in nutrition.

