Eight people injured in two crashes in Southern Maine

According to State Police, eight out of staters were injured Sunday in two separate crashes, one on the Turnpike and second on Route 202 in Lebanon.

Six Massachusetts residents were injured on the Turnpike in Ogunquit.

All 3 northbound lanes were blocked from when the crash happened just before 8 am.

All sustained minor injuries.

The second crash in Lebanon left two teenagers injured when a truck lost control on Route 202.

Troopers say the truck crossed the center line and struck two vehicles.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for head injuries.

His passenger had serious head injuries and was flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center.

Both crashes remain under investigation.