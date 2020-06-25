Education leaders discuss what Question 1 means for Maine's students

Educate Maine, a nonprofit that advances education policies and practices in the state, partnered with the 'Question 1 for Better Internet' campaign for a virtual roundtable Thursday.

They discussed what Question 1 could mean for students in Maine.​

Question 1 on next month's ballot would provide $15-million dollars to fund the expansion of high speed internet to under served parts of the state.

If passed, it would generate $30 million dollars in matching investments.

‘Connect-Maine,’ a government project aimed at expanding broadband access, estimates around 85,000 households in Maine currently lack the ability to connect to high speed internet.

Many of those households are in Maine’s most rural communities.

“It really is creating a handicap," said Ruth Kermish-Allen, Executive Director of the Maine Math and Science Alliance. "And to think about what could be possible if there were to be more broadband connectivity, especially in the rural communities that so many of us work in, could really get rid of many of the barriers to access inequity that we’re all experiencing.”

For more information on the ‘Yes on 1’ campaign, visit betterinternetformaine.org.