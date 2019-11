An educational event will be held in Pittsfield tomorrow for those living with diabetes.

Presentations will focus on foot care, diet, and medications.

It's at the Sebasticook Healthcare Facility on Leighton Street from 12:30 until 2.

Whether you've been newly diagnosed, have been fighting type 1 or type 2 diabetes, or helping a loved one, you're invited to attend.

It's free, and no RSVP is required.