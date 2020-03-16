Education continues for Bangor Public School students despite closure

Bangor public schools are among many schools working to help students learn even while they don't go to class.

Administrators say take-home packets with activities will be available to pick up from schools tomorrow.

To keep families safe, staff members will bring them to vehicles so no one has to go inside a building.

Students will use the packets and can stay in contact with teachers throughout the day.

Art, music, and physical education activities will be included.

Other support staff like guidance counselors will also check in with students.

Betsy Webb, Bangor Superintendent of Schools, says "Overall we're really just trying to think during this time when we're socially distanced how do we up our communication to make sure people feel connected."

Bagged breakfasts and lunches will also be available to students and families throughout the closure.

Those can be picked up at Abraham Lincoln, Downeast, Vine, Fairmount, and James F Doughty schools, even if you or your child are not enrolled there.

Staff members will bring the bags out to vehicles, too.

If you can't get to one of those locations you can contact the Bangor School Department for other options.