EduCare Central Maine receives big grant to expand services to children

More childcare will be provided across Central Maine thanks to a $4 million infusion of federal funding.

EduCare Central Maine in Waterville received the grant.

It's letting them open a new classroom to accommodate eight more children.

EduCare is spreading the money around to a number of family child care providers across the region.

They say it means spots for 40 more children.

"What this means for our area is that we know that here there is a need for more options for families and more capacity to serve more infants and toddlers in our community," said Sarah LaVallee, Associate Director of KVCAP Early Head Start. "So this funding is allowing us to open up new opportunities for families, as well as bring additional resources out into the community."

The grant will be distributed over the next five years.