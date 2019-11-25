Edna Drinkwater School food drive exceeds goal

Students at Edna Drinkwater School in Northport finished their annual Thanksgiving food drive well above their initial goal.

The K-8 students were tasked with collecting 1,250 food items for the Northport Food Pantry.

At final tally they had nearly 1,800.

The kids formed a 'bucket brigade' down the hallway of the school and out the door to a waiting truck, filling it with food.

Staff at the school incentivized the students to collect by setting three tiers of rewards, all of which they achieved.

Seventh grader Matthew Duso explained. “First one you get to Pie our principal in the face. Which that's pretty fun. And the second one is we all get to go to a movie and then the last one...”

Principal Todd Martin was glad the students surpassed the final goal, despite the consequences for him. “There are six of us (staff) who said that we will do a polar plunge down at our beach so we will be jumping into the frigid ocean real quickly as a celebration of their hard work.”

7th grader Emmaline Brennich was near the end of the human chain. “Helping folks in need, especially this time of year...it feels really good.”

Northport Food Pantry staff say this donation means a lot will help them feed many people.